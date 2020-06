Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Featured Listing - PRICE IS A WEEKLY RATE. Spectacular home just blocks from the beach, with pool and spacious patio in backyard. Fabulous open first floor combining high end kitchen with dining and living areas, as well as screened in porch overlooking pool. 4 large bedrooms and 2 grand full bathrooms make this property one you will not want to leave. Summer Rental. $1,000 Security Fee, $25.00 Rental Fee, No Cleaning Fee.