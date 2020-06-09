All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
23 Parkway Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:25 PM

23 Parkway Avenue

23 Parkway · (848) 333-2556
Location

23 Parkway, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Now available July 18-August 1.Spectacular summer rental available in Point Pleasant Beach, 23 Parkway is sure to impress. Custom Built in 2014 and only four homes from Ocean Avenue, this masterpiece is a one of kind when it comes to location and amenities. Reverse Lay-out home offering 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a first floor master suite, it will comfortably sleep 14 and easily accommodate ups to (3) families. Hardwood floors throughout, elegant kitchen, granite counters and stainless appliances. Large dining area with additional table seating for children.Expansive Family room on first floor with additional living room / TV Room on second level to accommodate additional guest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Parkway Avenue have any available units?
23 Parkway Avenue has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Parkway Avenue have?
Some of 23 Parkway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Parkway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23 Parkway Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Parkway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23 Parkway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 23 Parkway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23 Parkway Avenue does offer parking.
Does 23 Parkway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Parkway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Parkway Avenue have a pool?
No, 23 Parkway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23 Parkway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23 Parkway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Parkway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Parkway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Parkway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Parkway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
