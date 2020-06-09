23 Parkway Avenue

Amenities

Now available July 18-August 1.Spectacular summer rental available in Point Pleasant Beach, 23 Parkway is sure to impress. Custom Built in 2014 and only four homes from Ocean Avenue, this masterpiece is a one of kind when it comes to location and amenities. Reverse Lay-out home offering 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a first floor master suite, it will comfortably sleep 14 and easily accommodate ups to (3) families. Hardwood floors throughout, elegant kitchen, granite counters and stainless appliances. Large dining area with additional table seating for children.Expansive Family room on first floor with additional living room / TV Room on second level to accommodate additional guest.