610 W 8th St
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:46 AM

610 W 8th St

610 West 8th Street · (478) 997-7426
Location

610 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ 07060
Plainfield

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Newly renovated townhouse 2 bedroom 1.5 bhatroom - Property Id: 249705

Newly renovated townhouse with balcony on 2nd Flr, private patio, enclosed patio 1st floor, access to common area, all new appliances, 2 parking spaces. Small Den/with closet can be used as a 3rd bedroom. Quiet, family neighborhood. Serious inquiries only. Property is best suited for a maximum occupancy of 5 (ex. 2 adults & 3 children)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 W 8th St have any available units?
610 W 8th St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 610 W 8th St have?
Some of 610 W 8th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 W 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
610 W 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 W 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 W 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 610 W 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 610 W 8th St does offer parking.
Does 610 W 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 W 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 W 8th St have a pool?
No, 610 W 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 610 W 8th St have accessible units?
No, 610 W 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 610 W 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 W 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 W 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 W 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
