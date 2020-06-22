All apartments in Plainfield
1135 W 8th St

1135 West 8th Street · (908) 229-7099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1135 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ 07063
South Plainfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Quiet owner seeks quiet tenant

BEAUTIFUL apartment in well-maintained owner-occupied 2-family Victorian.

FEATURES:
• New kitchen
• New paint throughout
• Beautiful bathroom (recent remodel)
• Shared use of patio furniture and grill in private yard
• 2 off-street parking spaces

APPLIANCES:
• Refrigerator and gas stove/oven
• New dishwasher and over-the-range microwave
• Window air conditioners and ceiling fans
• Shared use of washer and dryer in basement

CLOSETS / STORAGE:
• Walk-in closet in master bedroom
• Closet in second bedroom/office
• Large walk-in closet in attic
• Unfinished attic provides extra storage space

Your apartment occupies the 2nd and 3rd floors. Southerly facing windows in the dining area and living room bring in lots of light (area rug is included or bring your own). The master bedroom is similar to living room with 3 large windows. Second bedroom/office is located on the third floor with northerly and easterly facing windows. The remainder of the third floor is unfinished attic.

Quiet neighborhood.

$1725 per month INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES: heat, electric, gas, water, sewer, and trash removal. **Must obtain renters insurance
$2500 security deposit and credit check required
Sorry, no smoking and no pets

Convenient location - short drive to shopping & restaurants – 5 minutes from Dunellen or Plainfield train stations - minutes from Piscataway, Edison, Route 287, Route 22 – 18 minutes to New Brunswick or Somerville – 30 minutes to Newark Airport
Nearby towns: Green Brook, Middlesex, Metuchen, Highland Park, Warren, Bridgewater, Watchung, Fanwood, Westfield, Scotch Plains

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 W 8th St have any available units?
1135 W 8th St has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1135 W 8th St have?
Some of 1135 W 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 W 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
1135 W 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 W 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 1135 W 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainfield.
Does 1135 W 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 1135 W 8th St does offer parking.
Does 1135 W 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 W 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 W 8th St have a pool?
No, 1135 W 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 1135 W 8th St have accessible units?
No, 1135 W 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 W 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 W 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 W 8th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1135 W 8th St has units with air conditioning.
