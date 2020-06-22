1135 W 8th St

Amenities

Quiet owner seeks quiet tenant



BEAUTIFUL apartment in well-maintained owner-occupied 2-family Victorian.



FEATURES:

• New kitchen

• New paint throughout

• Beautiful bathroom (recent remodel)

• Shared use of patio furniture and grill in private yard

• 2 off-street parking spaces



APPLIANCES:

• Refrigerator and gas stove/oven

• New dishwasher and over-the-range microwave

• Window air conditioners and ceiling fans

• Shared use of washer and dryer in basement



CLOSETS / STORAGE:

• Walk-in closet in master bedroom

• Closet in second bedroom/office

• Large walk-in closet in attic

• Unfinished attic provides extra storage space



Your apartment occupies the 2nd and 3rd floors. Southerly facing windows in the dining area and living room bring in lots of light (area rug is included or bring your own). The master bedroom is similar to living room with 3 large windows. Second bedroom/office is located on the third floor with northerly and easterly facing windows. The remainder of the third floor is unfinished attic.



Quiet neighborhood.



$1725 per month INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES: heat, electric, gas, water, sewer, and trash removal. **Must obtain renters insurance

$2500 security deposit and credit check required

Sorry, no smoking and no pets



Convenient location - short drive to shopping & restaurants – 5 minutes from Dunellen or Plainfield train stations - minutes from Piscataway, Edison, Route 287, Route 22 – 18 minutes to New Brunswick or Somerville – 30 minutes to Newark Airport

Nearby towns: Green Brook, Middlesex, Metuchen, Highland Park, Warren, Bridgewater, Watchung, Fanwood, Westfield, Scotch Plains