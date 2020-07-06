Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pine Hill, NJ
/
56 GRANT LANE
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
56 GRANT LANE
56 Grant Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
56 Grant Lane, Pine Hill, NJ 08009
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic Townhome!This beautiful home has been recently renovated.It features a modern kitchen,formal Living room and Family room.There is also a fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 56 GRANT LANE have any available units?
56 GRANT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pine Hill, NJ
.
Is 56 GRANT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
56 GRANT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 GRANT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 56 GRANT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pine Hill
.
Does 56 GRANT LANE offer parking?
No, 56 GRANT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 56 GRANT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 GRANT LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 GRANT LANE have a pool?
No, 56 GRANT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 56 GRANT LANE have accessible units?
No, 56 GRANT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 56 GRANT LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 GRANT LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 GRANT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 GRANT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
