263 SHAFER AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

For More Information call Jason Freeby at 908-443-1405. To see up to 25 photos go to seeinsidethehouse.com - Listing Presented by : The Jason Freeby Real Estate Group @ Keller WilliamsThis amazing ground floor apartment offers beautiful hardwood floors, living room/dining room, eat in kitchen, PLUS a sunroom in the entry! Freshly painted and has a completely remodeled bathroom! Tenant pays all utilities, except water and sewer. Landlord handles landscaping and snow removal. Located on Shafer Avenue which is easy access to Route 22! This apartment is an absolute must see!