All apartments in Phillipsburg
Find more places like 263 SHAFER AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phillipsburg, NJ
/
263 SHAFER AVE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:59 PM

263 SHAFER AVE

263 Shafer Avenue · (908) 443-1405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phillipsburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

263 Shafer Avenue, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
Phillipsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
For More Information call Jason Freeby at 908-443-1405. To see up to 25 photos go to seeinsidethehouse.com - Listing Presented by : The Jason Freeby Real Estate Group @ Keller WilliamsThis amazing ground floor apartment offers beautiful hardwood floors, living room/dining room, eat in kitchen, PLUS a sunroom in the entry! Freshly painted and has a completely remodeled bathroom! Tenant pays all utilities, except water and sewer. Landlord handles landscaping and snow removal. Located on Shafer Avenue which is easy access to Route 22! This apartment is an absolute must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 SHAFER AVE have any available units?
263 SHAFER AVE has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 263 SHAFER AVE have?
Some of 263 SHAFER AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 SHAFER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
263 SHAFER AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 SHAFER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 263 SHAFER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phillipsburg.
Does 263 SHAFER AVE offer parking?
No, 263 SHAFER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 263 SHAFER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 SHAFER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 SHAFER AVE have a pool?
No, 263 SHAFER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 263 SHAFER AVE have accessible units?
No, 263 SHAFER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 263 SHAFER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 SHAFER AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 263 SHAFER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 SHAFER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 263 SHAFER AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
Village Arms Apartments
461 Heckman Street
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

Similar Pages

Phillipsburg 1 BedroomsPhillipsburg 2 Bedrooms
Phillipsburg Apartments with BalconyPhillipsburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Phillipsburg Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PA
Doylestown, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PALawrenceville, NJEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAFeasterville, PASuccasunna, NJ
Perkasie, PAAudubon, PANewton, NJRaritan, NJHatfield, PAWashington, NJNorth Wales, PACollegeville, PAMount Arlington, NJYardley, PAFlemington, NJSellersville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity