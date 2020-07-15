/
studio apartments
11 Studio Apartments for rent in Perth Amboy, NJ
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,219
400 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Woodrow
15 Red Cedar Lane
15 Red Cedar Lane, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,150
2704 sqft
Beautiful Walk-in studio apartment with tiled floor; updated kitchen and bathroom; washer/dryer and A/C included.
Rahway
717 W MEADOW AVE
717 West Meadow Avenue, Rahway, NJ
Studio
$3,200
Rare rental opportunity! Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath split situated in the desirable Inman Heights section of Rahway! Open floor plan, new kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & a center island,
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Highland Park
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.
Midtown Elizabeth
115 CATHERINE ST
115 Catherine Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,500
Beautiful Apartment, two Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Eaten kitchen, Living room, a few blocks away from: Train Station, public transportation to New York City, public school and administrative and commercial Center of Elizabeth.
Graniteville
2220 Forest Avenue
2220 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$7,500
2000 sqft
Very Busy shopping Center with National tenants has a 2000 sq ft Storefront available for Lease!!Owner will pay for build out!
Mariners Harbor
3111 Richmond Terrace
3111 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$2,500
2000 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Flexible Loft style Commercial/Industrial space 2,000 to 15,000 square feet. Very high ceilings, open layout, Manhattan harbor views, 400 Amp electric.
Rahway
751 W GRAND AVE
751 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
Studio
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 751 W GRAND AVE in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!
