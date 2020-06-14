/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
43 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highland Park, NJ
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12
$
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 21
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,435
533 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Park
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14
$
26 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,698
743 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14
$
32 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,686
678 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14
$
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14
$
22 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,889
800 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
50 Fox Rd
50 Fox Rd, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
One-Bedroom apartment available July 1st at Riverview-at-Edison located just minutes from Rt. 1, Rt. 27, and 287. •Applicants must have a 650 credit score and meet a 40% debt to income ratio. •Monthly rent is $1295.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7 LIVINGSTON AVE
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,495
670 sqft
Premiere Residences is New Brunswick's newest collection of studio, 1, and 2-bedroom luxury residences at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Park
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14
South Plainfield
10 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,696
764 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14
2 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
1119 sqft
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14
$
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14
$
12 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
769 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14
100 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
682 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14
$
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12
$
Contact for Availability
Livingston Terrace
434 Livingston Ave #613, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
A modern and upgraded place to live, this complex offers spacious floor plans, on-site management, large closets, semi-private entrances and easy access to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated April 30
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
11 Milltown Road Apt A
11 Milltown Road, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
18500 sqft
Mother Daughter Home - Property Id: 225169 This is a Mother Daughter Home its 1 Bedroom apartment on a second floor it includes 1 living kitchen bathroom and indoor porch partial furnished no laundry utilities are not included we are asking $975 a
1 of 13
Last updated February 17
1 Unit Available
297 Milltown Road
297 Milltown Road, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
Gorgeous, Renovated 2nd floor unit just waiting for you to move in. Available immediately. Enjoy everything new from windows to flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Highland Park
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
823 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
