458 EAST 29TH ST

Amenities

dishwasher parking microwave carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

!! PATERSON'S 3 BEDROOM GEM IS ON THE MARKET !! Take Advantage of this great Rental Opportunity in Paterson, NJ! This 2nd floor unit welcomes you to an open layout large living room with large windows and carpet, kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, 3 bedrooms including a Masterbedroom with a Masterbathroom with Jacuzzi, and 1 additional full bath! This gem also provides you with the convenience of 1 car parking and features central heating / cooling. Schedule a private tour today to see your next potential move!