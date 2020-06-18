All apartments in Paterson
458 EAST 29TH ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

458 EAST 29TH ST

458 E 29th St · (201) 766-2565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

458 E 29th St, Paterson, NJ 07514
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
!! PATERSON'S 3 BEDROOM GEM IS ON THE MARKET !! Take Advantage of this great Rental Opportunity in Paterson, NJ! This 2nd floor unit welcomes you to an open layout large living room with large windows and carpet, kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, 3 bedrooms including a Masterbedroom with a Masterbathroom with Jacuzzi, and 1 additional full bath! This gem also provides you with the convenience of 1 car parking and features central heating / cooling. Schedule a private tour today to see your next potential move!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 EAST 29TH ST have any available units?
458 EAST 29TH ST has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 458 EAST 29TH ST have?
Some of 458 EAST 29TH ST's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 EAST 29TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
458 EAST 29TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 EAST 29TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 458 EAST 29TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paterson.
Does 458 EAST 29TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 458 EAST 29TH ST offers parking.
Does 458 EAST 29TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 458 EAST 29TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 EAST 29TH ST have a pool?
No, 458 EAST 29TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 458 EAST 29TH ST have accessible units?
No, 458 EAST 29TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 458 EAST 29TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 458 EAST 29TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 458 EAST 29TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 458 EAST 29TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
