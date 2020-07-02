All apartments in Paterson
4-8 WEBSTER AVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

4-8 WEBSTER AVE

4-8 Webster Avenue · (888) 501-6953
Location

4-8 Webster Avenue, Paterson, NJ 07501
Old Great Falls Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing House! Newly Renovated! 1st Floor Features Living Room, Kitchen/Stainless Appliances, Full Bath And Sun Porch /Den/ Office.......Bright And Airy!2nd Floor Features Kitchen With Stainless Appliances, Living Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath And Fantastic Sun Porch! Both Levels Have Hardwood Floors Throughout! Laundry Room On First Level Plus Attached Garage. Large Patio, Dock And AMAZING VIEWS!!! This House Is So Unique In Its Design And Location.......The Water Views Will Truly Take You By Surprise!! Absolutely BREATHTAKING! ( This House Can Also Be Used As Mother / Daughter )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4-8 WEBSTER AVE have any available units?
4-8 WEBSTER AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4-8 WEBSTER AVE have?
Some of 4-8 WEBSTER AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4-8 WEBSTER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4-8 WEBSTER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4-8 WEBSTER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4-8 WEBSTER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paterson.
Does 4-8 WEBSTER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4-8 WEBSTER AVE offers parking.
Does 4-8 WEBSTER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4-8 WEBSTER AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4-8 WEBSTER AVE have a pool?
No, 4-8 WEBSTER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4-8 WEBSTER AVE have accessible units?
No, 4-8 WEBSTER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4-8 WEBSTER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4-8 WEBSTER AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4-8 WEBSTER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4-8 WEBSTER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
