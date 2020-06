Amenities

parking recently renovated extra storage oven

Updated 3 bedroom 1st flr apt, with entrances in the front and back. Apt features large living, dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen, as well as access to large unfinished basement for additional storage. 1 parking spot included in the shared driveway with plenty of street parking available. Apartment is conveniently located just 2 blocks away from groceries and transportation, as well as a mile away from downtown, full of restaurants and shopping.