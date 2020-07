Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher all utils included parking fireplace oven

Great Location!!! Conveniently located near major highways. Commuters dream- Montclair State train station 1.3 miles away. This move in ready unit features 3 bedrooms, 1 Bath, Formal Dining Room and Living Room with fireplace. Private driveway with 1 parking spot. On street parking available. No Pets, No Smokers, All utilities included MOVE IN READY! Laundry hook up can be made available subject to lease term . 3 person maximum tenant allowance