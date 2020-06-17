95 SPRINGHILL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Townhouse with Finished Basement. Lots of Upgrades! Finished Basement with Family Room. 2-Story Foyer with Oak Hardwood Floor. Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and a Sliding Glass Door to an Upgraded Deck with Stairs to the Back Yard. Kitchen with Oak Cabinets, Glass Mosaic Tile Backsplash, and Oak Hardwood Floor. Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and Master Bath. 2nd Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and Full Bath. Finished Family Room in the Basement with Washer and Dryer. 1-Car Garage with Opener. 3 Casablanca Fans. Central Air. Surround Sound on all 3 Levels. Easy Access to Train Station (Morris Plains). Easy Access to Routes 10, 287, 80 and 24.