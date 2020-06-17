All apartments in Parsippany-Troy Hills
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

95 SPRINGHILL DR

95 Springhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

95 Springhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07950

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhouse with Finished Basement. Lots of Upgrades! Finished Basement with Family Room. 2-Story Foyer with Oak Hardwood Floor. Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and a Sliding Glass Door to an Upgraded Deck with Stairs to the Back Yard. Kitchen with Oak Cabinets, Glass Mosaic Tile Backsplash, and Oak Hardwood Floor. Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and Master Bath. 2nd Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and Full Bath. Finished Family Room in the Basement with Washer and Dryer. 1-Car Garage with Opener. 3 Casablanca Fans. Central Air. Surround Sound on all 3 Levels. Easy Access to Train Station (Morris Plains). Easy Access to Routes 10, 287, 80 and 24.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 SPRINGHILL DR have any available units?
95 SPRINGHILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ.
What amenities does 95 SPRINGHILL DR have?
Some of 95 SPRINGHILL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 SPRINGHILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
95 SPRINGHILL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 SPRINGHILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 95 SPRINGHILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parsippany-Troy Hills.
Does 95 SPRINGHILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 95 SPRINGHILL DR does offer parking.
Does 95 SPRINGHILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 SPRINGHILL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 SPRINGHILL DR have a pool?
No, 95 SPRINGHILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 95 SPRINGHILL DR have accessible units?
No, 95 SPRINGHILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 95 SPRINGHILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 SPRINGHILL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 SPRINGHILL DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95 SPRINGHILL DR has units with air conditioning.
