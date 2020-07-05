37 EMBURY PL

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Charm and convenience with this well-maintained cottage colonial in historical Mount Tabor! This cozy home offers so much with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, adorable kitchen with newer appliances, mud room, full basement with storage, washer/dryer, private driveway, and storage shed. Mount Tabor offers nearby shopping, amenities, walking trails, post office, library, and delightful Mt Tabor Arts Collaborative with workshops and events. Top it off with convenience to NJ Transit Midtown Direct Train (Mt Tabor, Morris Plains, Denville stations) and Routes 80, 53, 46, and 10 - and you have all you want in a rental! Credit report or NTN report, income verification, and tenant application required. Additional parking spaces available for fee. AVAILABLE SEP 1, 2020.