Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:28 PM

37 EMBURY PL

37 Embury Place · (973) 539-1120
Location

37 Embury Place, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07878

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Charm and convenience with this well-maintained cottage colonial in historical Mount Tabor! This cozy home offers so much with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, adorable kitchen with newer appliances, mud room, full basement with storage, washer/dryer, private driveway, and storage shed. Mount Tabor offers nearby shopping, amenities, walking trails, post office, library, and delightful Mt Tabor Arts Collaborative with workshops and events. Top it off with convenience to NJ Transit Midtown Direct Train (Mt Tabor, Morris Plains, Denville stations) and Routes 80, 53, 46, and 10 - and you have all you want in a rental! Credit report or NTN report, income verification, and tenant application required. Additional parking spaces available for fee. AVAILABLE SEP 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 EMBURY PL have any available units?
37 EMBURY PL has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 EMBURY PL have?
Some of 37 EMBURY PL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 EMBURY PL currently offering any rent specials?
37 EMBURY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 EMBURY PL pet-friendly?
No, 37 EMBURY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parsippany-Troy Hills.
Does 37 EMBURY PL offer parking?
Yes, 37 EMBURY PL offers parking.
Does 37 EMBURY PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 EMBURY PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 EMBURY PL have a pool?
No, 37 EMBURY PL does not have a pool.
Does 37 EMBURY PL have accessible units?
No, 37 EMBURY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 37 EMBURY PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 EMBURY PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 EMBURY PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 EMBURY PL does not have units with air conditioning.
