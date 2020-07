716 Baltic Drive

Amenities

WINTER RENTAL WINTER RENTALBRING THE WHOLE FAMILY TO BEAUTIFUL CEDAR BRIDGE MANOR, AN UNDISCOVERED GEM W/PRIVATE WATERFRONT PARK FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH RANCH HOME. FULL WALKOUT BASEMENT, WITH FULL BATH AND PRIVATE ENTRANCE FOR INLAW OR TEEN. RELAX IN YOUR 600 SQ FT 3 SEASON ROOM. HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED W/ 2 ZONE HEAT/AIR & NEWER FEATURES INCLUDE KITCHEN W/STAINLESS APPLIANCES, 3 BATHS, HWH, CENTRAL AIR & BRAZILIAN CHERRY FLOORS. MASTER BEDROOM BOASTS A WALK-IN CLOSET PLUS HUGE LINEN CLOSET FOR STORAGE. BASEMENT ALSO HAS ENORMOUS LAUNDRY AND WORKSHOP AREA. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING W/DECORATIVE POND, POOL, OVERSIZED DRIVEWAY.