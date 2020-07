Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Winding River Village Adult Community. End Unit with one bedroom, one bath and laundry room. New stove. The front of the home faces Skyline so it may appear as 3 Skyline Drive. Located across the street from the clubhouse. Please no pets and no smoking in the home.