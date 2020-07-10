/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
178 Apartments for rent in Oakhurst, NJ with washer-dryer
Oakhurst
539 Trenton Avenue
539 Trenton Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available Winter or as an Annual rental. Annual at $3800.00 month. Custom Contemporary Colonial. 4 Years old. House is move in condition. This house has many wonderful features.
Oakhurst
409 Brookside Avenue
409 Brookside Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY!!Available Sept 7 2020- June 2021 .
Oakhurst
7 Barbara Lane
7 Barbara Lane, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Winter Rental September 20205 Bedroom Split level home, Living room, Dining Room, Den, 2 full baths. Close to Monmouth University, Pier Village.
Oakhurst
80 Monmouth Road
80 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Brand new winter rental available September 2020! True colonial home with 3 bedrooms upstairs and all living space on the first level. New lighting, flooring, kitchen and bathrooms. Long driveway that can accommodate multiple cars.
Oakhurst
455 Harnell Avenue
455 Harnell Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 2 2019 IN OAKHURST !!FRESHLY PAINTED GREAT 5 BEDROOM SPLIT LEVEL HOME,2 FULL BATHS,1 IS NEW ,LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM,KITCHEN NEW FLOORS ,FAMILY ROOM.CLOSE TO SHOPPING,UNNIVERSITY.
Oakhurst
450 Redmond Avenue
450 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Ranch available for Winter Rental situated on a deep lot in the heart of Oakhurst! A roomy open floor plan features tiled foyer, large living room w/ hardwood floors, formal dining room w/ hardwood floors & bay window, sun drenched eat in
Oakhurst
404 Brookside Avenue
404 Brookside Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
WINTER rental available for Fall 2020 ($2400). Hardwood floors all throughout, nice white kitchen, huge master bedroom, and massive fenced backyard backing up to the woods for maximum privacy. The home comes fully furnished.
Oakhurst
7 Corey Drive
7 Corey Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL. Split level home with spacious rooms, newer kitchen, bathroom on upper level has been fully renovated, rear deck overlooking large fenced property, washer/dryer. Monmouth students welcome. No smoking & no pets.
Results within 1 mile of Oakhurst
Verified
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
65 Dwight Drive
65 Dwight Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2392 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available September 7, 2020. This split level home has a NEW KITCHEN, 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Bright & airy with a large deck off of the kitchen. No smoking & no pets.
329 Wells Avenue
329 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL-Enjoy the winter in this updated 3bd/2 bath well kept and newly furnished Ranch home.
Elberon
1048 Stratton Place
1048 Stratton Place, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-4bd/2 bath cape.Loads of charm included with master bedroom with private bath,hardwood floors,beautiful corner property. Walking distance to transportation, houses of worship, Monmouth University, & shopping.
1048 Norwood Avenue
1048 Norwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
WINTER RENTAL-6BD/3.5 BATHS COLONIAL.BEDROOM WITH BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL HAS HALF BATH.4 LARGE BDS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS.GARAGE FOR STORAGE, FRONT PORCH FOR ENJOYING, PRIVATE YARD FOR BARBECUING.
327 Roosevelt Avenue
327 Roosevelt Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL. Available Sept 7th 2020 - May 15th 2021. Great location! Charming 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Large living/dining room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Corian countertops.Two newer full bathrooms.
26 Berger Avenue
26 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Adorable fully furnished 3 bd/1.5 bath Ranch with eat in in kitchen, wood floors, central air and master bedroom with private half bath. Basement with laundry. Driveway and on street parking.
West Long Branch
168 W Palmer Avenue
168 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Newly renovated 5bd/3 bath Bilevel. New kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile floors.Hardwood floors in most bedrooms and central air. Master bedroom with private renovated bath.
6 Middlebrook Drive
6 Middlebrook Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 5 BEDROOM/ 3 FULL BATH HOME IN THE WAYSIDE SECTION OF OCEAN! HOME SITS ON A BEAUTIFUL STREET, WITH AN ENORMOUS BACKYARD.
318 Wells Avenue
318 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - MANY UPGRADES MAKE THIS 3BD/1 BATH HOME AN EXTRA SPECIAL HOME TO RENT.NEW BATH & GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO BEACH, SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION, AND MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY.
2906 Logan Road
2906 Logan Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
WINTER RFNTAL- 4 Bedroom Colonial, 2-1/2 Baths, Living room , Dining Room, Den, Kitchen,
Deal
89 Norwood Avenue
89 Norwood Avenue, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL 2020 !! GORGEOUS FURNISHED RANCH HOME IN PRIME SPOT IN DEAL!! COME SEE THIS 3 BEDROOMS ON MAIN FLOOR,HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM BOTH BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED.
502 Roseld Avenue
502 Roseld Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Fully furnished 3bd/2.5 bath expanded ranch. Extra large rooms with loads of storage. Eat in updated kitchen, large deck, Master bedroom with private bath and dressing area.Hardwood floors and fenced yard.
West Long Branch
3 Ridge Road
3 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Rare Annual West Long Branch Rental-Beautiful Colonial. Just minutes away from many houses of worship, shopping and beaches. 4 large bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and newer kitchen appliances.
28 Wallace Avenue
28 Wallace Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$4,600
3220 sqft
Annual rental !Stunning new home on a beautiful block in Oakhurst !!Beautiful gleaming wood floors thru out ,crown moldings ,marble gas fireplace & built ins in living room.Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with Quartz counters tops.
322 Wells Avenue
322 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Spacious 2 bd/ 1.5 bath Colonial in quiet neighborhood.Open floor plan with updated kitchen. Half bath on main and full bath upstairs. Plenty of parking with central air and gas heat.
