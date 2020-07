Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Rental In The Beautiful Town Of Norwood! Recently Renovated! Modern & Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath For Rent Hardwood Floors throughout, Eat In Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Central Air Conditioning. Large backyard. Wrap-around porch Where You Can Enjoy Your Morning Coffee. Partially finished basement equipped for home schooling. Washer & Dryer. No pets. Close to public transportation, Close to Whole Foods and Shops. Owner is a Lic. Realtor.