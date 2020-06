Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Northvale 2BD 1BTH - Property Id: 280789



Spacious 2Bed 1 bath with Eat-In Kitchen.



Apartment is located on street perfect for a NYC commuter with Train station minutes away.



Features a Large Living Room (16x12) with Hardwood Floors, a Modern Eat-in-Kitchen (14x9) and spacious bedrooms (14'x12') with hardwood floor and closet space as well as a full tile bath.



Unit will not be vacant long, if interested please email me at CJmgmt4@gmail.com



Tenant responsible for their own utilities, landlord pays for water.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280789

Property Id 280789



(RLNE5782190)