Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1317 Fernwood Court

1317 Fernwood Court · (312) 826-2988
Location

1317 Fernwood Court, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571

no smoking
carport

Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ. Spacious Living and Dining areas, Large kitchen with all Newer Appliances. Spacious Master Bedroom with Two Walk in Closets and Huge Master Bath with tub and shower stall. Large Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer, Central AC, Large Balcony, Parking, Blocks from Rutgers university, Close to Public Transportation, Hospitals, Shopping, Restaurants, Routes 1, 18, 95 and 287.

For more info or to schedule a visit call or text 312-826-2988 and ask for Daniel

Available in Aug. 1, 2020
No Pets
Must have Good Credit
Open to Section 8 as well
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296571
Property Id 296571

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Fernwood Court have any available units?
1317 Fernwood Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1317 Fernwood Court have?
Some of 1317 Fernwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Fernwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Fernwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Fernwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Fernwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Brunswick.
Does 1317 Fernwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Fernwood Court does offer parking.
Does 1317 Fernwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 Fernwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Fernwood Court have a pool?
No, 1317 Fernwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Fernwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1317 Fernwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Fernwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Fernwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Fernwood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1317 Fernwood Court has units with air conditioning.
