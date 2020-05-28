1317 Fernwood Court

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571
no smoking
carport
Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ. Spacious Living and Dining areas, Large kitchen with all Newer Appliances. Spacious Master Bedroom with Two Walk in Closets and Huge Master Bath with tub and shower stall. Large Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer, Central AC, Large Balcony, Parking, Blocks from Rutgers university, Close to Public Transportation, Hospitals, Shopping, Restaurants, Routes 1, 18, 95 and 287.
For more info or to schedule a visit call or text 312-826-2988 and ask for Daniel
Available in Aug. 1, 2020
No Pets
Must have Good Credit
Open to Section 8 as well
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296571
Property Id 296571
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5841673)