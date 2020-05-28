1317 Fernwood Court

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571



no smoking

Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ. Spacious Living and Dining areas, Large kitchen with all Newer Appliances. Spacious Master Bedroom with Two Walk in Closets and Huge Master Bath with tub and shower stall. Large Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer, Central AC, Large Balcony, Parking, Blocks from Rutgers university, Close to Public Transportation, Hospitals, Shopping, Restaurants, Routes 1, 18, 95 and 287.



For more info or to schedule a visit call or text 312-826-2988 and ask for Daniel



Available in Aug. 1, 2020

No Pets

Must have Good Credit

Open to Section 8 as well

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296571

No Pets Allowed



