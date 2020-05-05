111 5TH AVENUE

Amenities
Oceanview and just steps away from beautiful Bradley Beach! This newly renovated inside and out 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental is available just in time for Summer at the Jersey Shore. Hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen counters, breakfast bar with stools, laundry room in unit, extra closet space, furnishings optional, central air and sliding glass doors to shared balcony. Private parking lot with 1 assigned space. Train station just blocks away for easy commuting. See it today! Available September 9th