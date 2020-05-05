All apartments in Neptune City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:20 AM

111 5TH AVENUE

111 5th Avenue · (609) 661-1604
Location

111 5th Avenue, Neptune City, NJ 07753

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Oceanview and just steps away from beautiful Bradley Beach! This newly renovated inside and out 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental is available just in time for Summer at the Jersey Shore. Hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen counters, breakfast bar with stools, laundry room in unit, extra closet space, furnishings optional, central air and sliding glass doors to shared balcony. Private parking lot with 1 assigned space. Train station just blocks away for easy commuting. See it today! Available September 9th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 5TH AVENUE have any available units?
111 5TH AVENUE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 5TH AVENUE have?
Some of 111 5TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 5TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
111 5TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 5TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 111 5TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune City.
Does 111 5TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 111 5TH AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 111 5TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 5TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 5TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 111 5TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 111 5TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 111 5TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 111 5TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 5TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 5TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 5TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
