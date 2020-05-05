111 5TH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Oceanview and just steps away from beautiful Bradley Beach! This newly renovated inside and out 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental is available just in time for Summer at the Jersey Shore. Hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen counters, breakfast bar with stools, laundry room in unit, extra closet space, furnishings optional, central air and sliding glass doors to shared balcony. Private parking lot with 1 assigned space. Train station just blocks away for easy commuting. See it today! Available September 9th