Morristown, NJ
58 JARDINE RD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:32 PM

58 JARDINE RD

58 Jardine Road · (201) 874-9757
Location

58 Jardine Road, Morristown, NJ 07960
Morristown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,825

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Clean spacious apartment on 2nd floor apartment of a 2 family home, walk to town, h/w floors, freshly painted, shared laundry in basement. Shared yard and off street parking. Professionally cleaned Features nice size eat in kitchen, hardwood floors throughout. 3 window air conditioners provided, ceiling fans. Large fenced in yard. Freshly painted, professionally cleaned. Close to train, town, shopping, in a quiet neighborhood. Additional $25 per month for lawn maintenance and snow removal. Masks are required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 JARDINE RD have any available units?
58 JARDINE RD has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 58 JARDINE RD have?
Some of 58 JARDINE RD's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 JARDINE RD currently offering any rent specials?
58 JARDINE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 JARDINE RD pet-friendly?
No, 58 JARDINE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morristown.
Does 58 JARDINE RD offer parking?
Yes, 58 JARDINE RD offers parking.
Does 58 JARDINE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 JARDINE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 JARDINE RD have a pool?
No, 58 JARDINE RD does not have a pool.
Does 58 JARDINE RD have accessible units?
No, 58 JARDINE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 58 JARDINE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 JARDINE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 JARDINE RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 58 JARDINE RD has units with air conditioning.
