8 Marianna Pl

Totally updated & immaculate with gleaming hardwood floors. NEW: Kitchen with 42" cabinets, ss appliances, granite counters, baths, windows, doors, deck. electric system, 2 zone gas furnace, hot water heater, CAC, blue stone walkway and driveway. House interior was professionally painted in June, 2020. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac with large, private rear property backing up to Town land. Close to Morris Plains Town Center and the NYC Midtown Direct Train. Minutes to the Morristown Green. What a find!