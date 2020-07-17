All apartments in Morris County
Find more places like 8 Marianna Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morris County, NJ
/
8 Marianna Pl
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:27 PM

8 Marianna Pl

8 Marianna Place · (973) 539-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8 Marianna Place, Morris County, NJ 07960

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally updated & immaculate with gleaming hardwood floors. NEW: Kitchen with 42" cabinets, ss appliances, granite counters, baths, windows, doors, deck. electric system, 2 zone gas furnace, hot water heater, CAC, blue stone walkway and driveway. House interior was professionally painted in June, 2020. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac with large, private rear property backing up to Town land. Close to Morris Plains Town Center and the NYC Midtown Direct Train. Minutes to the Morristown Green. What a find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Marianna Pl have any available units?
8 Marianna Pl has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Marianna Pl have?
Some of 8 Marianna Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Marianna Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8 Marianna Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Marianna Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8 Marianna Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 8 Marianna Pl offer parking?
No, 8 Marianna Pl does not offer parking.
Does 8 Marianna Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Marianna Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Marianna Pl have a pool?
No, 8 Marianna Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8 Marianna Pl have accessible units?
No, 8 Marianna Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Marianna Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Marianna Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Marianna Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Marianna Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8 Marianna Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd
Riverdale, NJ 07457
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive
Mount Arlington, NJ 07856
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr
Morristown, NJ 07927
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village
Succasunna, NJ 07836
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive
Morristown, NJ 07927

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Lodi, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJNew Providence, NJKenilworth, NJWestfield, NJGarwood, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJ
Caldwell, NJBoonton, NJWharton, NJMadison, NJMorris Plains, NJRockaway, NJRoseland, NJMount Arlington, NJHackettstown, NJFlorham Park, NJHopatcong, NJNewton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity