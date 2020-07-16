All apartments in Morris County
501 PITNEY PL
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

501 PITNEY PL

501 Pitney Pl · (973) 539-6300
Location

501 Pitney Pl, Morris County, NJ 07960

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 2 bed 1 bath unit is located in the desirable Township Village of Morris Township.This unit is completely updated throughout with beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, SS appliances, New Windows, Updated kitchen with new range and dishwasher, and new ac units. This end unit is truly move in ready with a ton of natural light. Move right in and make this your next home. Easy access to downtown morristown, multiple trains, highways, and everything the community has to offer. Make this your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 PITNEY PL have any available units?
501 PITNEY PL has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 PITNEY PL have?
Some of 501 PITNEY PL's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 PITNEY PL currently offering any rent specials?
501 PITNEY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 PITNEY PL pet-friendly?
No, 501 PITNEY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 501 PITNEY PL offer parking?
No, 501 PITNEY PL does not offer parking.
Does 501 PITNEY PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 PITNEY PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 PITNEY PL have a pool?
No, 501 PITNEY PL does not have a pool.
Does 501 PITNEY PL have accessible units?
No, 501 PITNEY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 501 PITNEY PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 PITNEY PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 PITNEY PL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 PITNEY PL has units with air conditioning.
