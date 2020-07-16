501 PITNEY PL

Amenities

This 2 bed 1 bath unit is located in the desirable Township Village of Morris Township.This unit is completely updated throughout with beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, SS appliances, New Windows, Updated kitchen with new range and dishwasher, and new ac units. This end unit is truly move in ready with a ton of natural light. Move right in and make this your next home. Easy access to downtown morristown, multiple trains, highways, and everything the community has to offer. Make this your home today!