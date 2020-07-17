3 BALD NOB RD

Amenities

Welcome to Cedar Lake in Desirable Denville Twp, where you will enjoy two beaches for swimming, boating and fishing, a club house, Tennis, Basketball and Volley Ball Courts, as well as ice skating and ice fishing in the winter! A beautiful stone fireplace in the living room/dining room adds ambiance to this lovely 3 bedroom home. Gleaming hardwood floors make the space warm and inviting. Two full baths, laundry hook ups and an updated kitchen including a dishwasher, gas range, pantry and lots of cabinet space and an enclosed porch for fresh air entertaining and/or storage. This is a wonderful place to call home! Near major highways, public transportation, shopping, restaurants and houses of worship! Hurry, this one will be gone in no time. Call today!