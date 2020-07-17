All apartments in Morris County
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:19 AM

3 BALD NOB RD

3 Bald Nob Road · (973) 252-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3 Bald Nob Road, Morris County, NJ 07834

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
tennis court
Welcome to Cedar Lake in Desirable Denville Twp, where you will enjoy two beaches for swimming, boating and fishing, a club house, Tennis, Basketball and Volley Ball Courts, as well as ice skating and ice fishing in the winter! A beautiful stone fireplace in the living room/dining room adds ambiance to this lovely 3 bedroom home. Gleaming hardwood floors make the space warm and inviting. Two full baths, laundry hook ups and an updated kitchen including a dishwasher, gas range, pantry and lots of cabinet space and an enclosed porch for fresh air entertaining and/or storage. This is a wonderful place to call home! Near major highways, public transportation, shopping, restaurants and houses of worship! Hurry, this one will be gone in no time. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 BALD NOB RD have any available units?
3 BALD NOB RD has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 BALD NOB RD have?
Some of 3 BALD NOB RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 BALD NOB RD currently offering any rent specials?
3 BALD NOB RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 BALD NOB RD pet-friendly?
No, 3 BALD NOB RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 3 BALD NOB RD offer parking?
No, 3 BALD NOB RD does not offer parking.
Does 3 BALD NOB RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 BALD NOB RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 BALD NOB RD have a pool?
No, 3 BALD NOB RD does not have a pool.
Does 3 BALD NOB RD have accessible units?
No, 3 BALD NOB RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3 BALD NOB RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 BALD NOB RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 BALD NOB RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 BALD NOB RD does not have units with air conditioning.
