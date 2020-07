Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly tennis court

This 3 BR townhome features a LR w/ cathedral ceiling & fp w/ doors to an expanded deck overlooking woods for privacy! Liberty Greens is steps to the Convent Station train & jogging/bike path. The eat-in Kitchen opens to the Dining Room & to 1st floor laundry area. A spacious master BR has a walk-in closet & add'l closet; the large finished lower level is suitable for an office/playroom. Relax on the covered front porch; enjoy a game of tennis on the 2 community courts. All so close to Morristown & Madison shops/restaurants/area parks/colleges. No pets except cats ok; non-smokers only; must provide proof of employment, income, NTN report w/ lease & provide proof of renters insurance. Tenant pays 1st $100 of repairs; broker's fee=1 month's rent. Avail Aug 1st. Earlier move-in date negotiable.