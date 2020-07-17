2106 HARVEST CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available NOW. Home Office + 2 bedrooms unit in most sought Oak Ridge, hardwood floor, sliding glass door from eat-in kitchen to balcony, updated kitchen and baths, granite countertop. 2-story ceiling, spacious loft on 2nd floor with plenty of natural light makes perfect Home Office, wood burning fire place in living room. Finished walk-out lower level could be 3rd bedroom. 2018 furnace, hot water heater, dish washer, washer & dryer...Sq footage per NJACTB. Some windows and carpet will be replaced..