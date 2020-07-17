All apartments in Morris County
2106 HARVEST CT

2106 Harvest Court · (973) 251-0100
Location

2106 Harvest Court, Morris County, NJ 07981

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1908 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available NOW. Home Office + 2 bedrooms unit in most sought Oak Ridge, hardwood floor, sliding glass door from eat-in kitchen to balcony, updated kitchen and baths, granite countertop. 2-story ceiling, spacious loft on 2nd floor with plenty of natural light makes perfect Home Office, wood burning fire place in living room. Finished walk-out lower level could be 3rd bedroom. 2018 furnace, hot water heater, dish washer, washer & dryer...Sq footage per NJACTB. Some windows and carpet will be replaced..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 HARVEST CT have any available units?
2106 HARVEST CT has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2106 HARVEST CT have?
Some of 2106 HARVEST CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 HARVEST CT currently offering any rent specials?
2106 HARVEST CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 HARVEST CT pet-friendly?
No, 2106 HARVEST CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 2106 HARVEST CT offer parking?
No, 2106 HARVEST CT does not offer parking.
Does 2106 HARVEST CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 HARVEST CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 HARVEST CT have a pool?
No, 2106 HARVEST CT does not have a pool.
Does 2106 HARVEST CT have accessible units?
No, 2106 HARVEST CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 HARVEST CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 HARVEST CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 HARVEST CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 HARVEST CT does not have units with air conditioning.
