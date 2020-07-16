All apartments in Morris County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:47 AM

199 VISTA DR

199 Vista Drive · (201) 934-0607
Location

199 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ 07927

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Bright open condo with a great floor plan! Very convenient location minutes from downtown Morristown, many amenities, and the train to NYC. Some updates not reflected in the listing pictures: stainless steel dishwasher, new stainless steel range & microwave, newer dryer, 2nd bedroom red wall repainted to a neutral color, new water heater, and some newer kitchen & bath fixtures. New floors being installed on the 1st floor. Enjoy a spacious living room, large pantry/laundry, TWO balconies, great master suite with oversize walk-in closet and a dressing area. Good location in the community near the pool. Gas heat, central A/C. Quality Hanover Twp. school system. Great opportunity to be close to it all without the hefty price tag!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 VISTA DR have any available units?
199 VISTA DR has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 199 VISTA DR have?
Some of 199 VISTA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 VISTA DR currently offering any rent specials?
199 VISTA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 VISTA DR pet-friendly?
No, 199 VISTA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 199 VISTA DR offer parking?
No, 199 VISTA DR does not offer parking.
Does 199 VISTA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 199 VISTA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 VISTA DR have a pool?
Yes, 199 VISTA DR has a pool.
Does 199 VISTA DR have accessible units?
No, 199 VISTA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 199 VISTA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 VISTA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 199 VISTA DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 199 VISTA DR has units with air conditioning.
