199 VISTA DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Bright open condo with a great floor plan! Very convenient location minutes from downtown Morristown, many amenities, and the train to NYC. Some updates not reflected in the listing pictures: stainless steel dishwasher, new stainless steel range & microwave, newer dryer, 2nd bedroom red wall repainted to a neutral color, new water heater, and some newer kitchen & bath fixtures. New floors being installed on the 1st floor. Enjoy a spacious living room, large pantry/laundry, TWO balconies, great master suite with oversize walk-in closet and a dressing area. Good location in the community near the pool. Gas heat, central A/C. Quality Hanover Twp. school system. Great opportunity to be close to it all without the hefty price tag!