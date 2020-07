Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace some paid utils

Spacious Sun-lit 1st Floor Apt with Private Deck on Lake Hopatcong at Nolan's Point, the widest expanse of the Lake! Lake is your Backyard! Huge Living Room with Wall of Windows & Woodburning Stove. Happening Location! Walk to Local Restaurants and Entertainment. Convenient Commuter Location, One Hour to NYC. 10 Min to local Train Station with Park and Ride. Plenty of Closets. One Parking Space. Heat included. No Smoking. No Pets. This is located downstairs facing lake in a Multi Unit Home.