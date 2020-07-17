All apartments in Morris County
12 WINDING HILL DR
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

12 WINDING HILL DR

12 West Windy Hill Drive · (973) 539-1120
Location

12 West Windy Hill Drive, Morris County, NJ 07840

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous and upgraded East facing home in a wonderful neighborhood of Woodfield Estates with public util ities, community pool, Tennis court. Living room, Dining room, Family room, Master bedroom, 3 more generous size bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Unfinished walk-out basement. Attached oversized 2 car garages. Amazing private Patio to enjoy the nature beauty. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, NYC Bus/Train and Major Highways. Tenant is responsible for snow removal, lawn maintenance. No Pets. $100 for each repair by Tenants.Tenants insurance is required. Rent includes use of Swimming pool, Tennis court. Finalized. No more showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 WINDING HILL DR have any available units?
12 WINDING HILL DR has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 WINDING HILL DR have?
Some of 12 WINDING HILL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 WINDING HILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
12 WINDING HILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 WINDING HILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 12 WINDING HILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 12 WINDING HILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 12 WINDING HILL DR offers parking.
Does 12 WINDING HILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 WINDING HILL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 WINDING HILL DR have a pool?
Yes, 12 WINDING HILL DR has a pool.
Does 12 WINDING HILL DR have accessible units?
No, 12 WINDING HILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12 WINDING HILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 WINDING HILL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 WINDING HILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 WINDING HILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
