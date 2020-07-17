12 WINDING HILL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous and upgraded East facing home in a wonderful neighborhood of Woodfield Estates with public util ities, community pool, Tennis court. Living room, Dining room, Family room, Master bedroom, 3 more generous size bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Unfinished walk-out basement. Attached oversized 2 car garages. Amazing private Patio to enjoy the nature beauty. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, NYC Bus/Train and Major Highways. Tenant is responsible for snow removal, lawn maintenance. No Pets. $100 for each repair by Tenants.Tenants insurance is required. Rent includes use of Swimming pool, Tennis court. Finalized. No more showing.