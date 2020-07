Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Commuters dream COME-TRUE. Minutes from public transportation. 3 level unit with over sized 2-car garage. Luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood-burning fireplace in living room. Private master bedroom on 3rd floor with ensuite and huge walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom also has a private bath. Finished basement with full bath-can be used as den or playroom. YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED*