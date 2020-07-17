41 RICKARD

Amenities

At Lawrence Sq. second floor condo is ready to move in IMM. Large living room with sliding doors to balcony .Formal dining room,Eat in-kitchen , Master bedroom with full bath with linen closet &walk in closet.Second bedroom with wall to wall closet across is full bath , next is laundry with full size wahser,dryer and ample space for storage. Community offers Tennis,Swimming club house to host privater party,Children's play area,Near shopping, Princeton Jct and Hamilton train stations,Minutes from Princeton ,LIfe style to enjoy. Long term lease possible.