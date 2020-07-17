All apartments in Mercer County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

41 RICKARD

41 Rickard Ct · (215) 376-4444
Location

41 Rickard Ct, Mercer County, NJ 08619

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41 · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
tennis court
clubhouse
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
tennis court
At Lawrence Sq. second floor condo is ready to move in IMM. Large living room with sliding doors to balcony .Formal dining room,Eat in-kitchen , Master bedroom with full bath with linen closet &walk in closet.Second bedroom with wall to wall closet across is full bath , next is laundry with full size wahser,dryer and ample space for storage. Community offers Tennis,Swimming club house to host privater party,Children's play area,Near shopping, Princeton Jct and Hamilton train stations,Minutes from Princeton ,LIfe style to enjoy. Long term lease possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 RICKARD have any available units?
41 RICKARD has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 RICKARD have?
Some of 41 RICKARD's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 RICKARD currently offering any rent specials?
41 RICKARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 RICKARD pet-friendly?
No, 41 RICKARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 41 RICKARD offer parking?
No, 41 RICKARD does not offer parking.
Does 41 RICKARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 RICKARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 RICKARD have a pool?
No, 41 RICKARD does not have a pool.
Does 41 RICKARD have accessible units?
Yes, 41 RICKARD has accessible units.
Does 41 RICKARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 RICKARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 RICKARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 RICKARD does not have units with air conditioning.
