Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very well built 50's era split level on 5 + acre lot. This home is nestled on a hill overlooking the beautiful Jacobs Creek. Surround your self with nature and privacy while still being close to great restaurants and shopping in Pennington, Princeton, Lambertville & New Hope, PA . The home is located in the well respected Hopewell Valley School District.