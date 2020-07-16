All apartments in Mercer County
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:16 PM

222 COLT STREET

222 Colt St · (609) 688-4819
Location

222 Colt St, Mercer County, NJ 08534

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Great end-unit townhouse with lots of sunlight is now available for rent in sought-after Brandon Farms. Located in the Twin Pine section where townhouses are set further apart to allow a little more privacy, this end-unit model looks like a singe family colonial and plays out as such upon entry! Center entrance with a formal dining room on the left and a striking two -story formal living room on the right showcasing floor to ceiling windows where the sun shines in and an open staircase leads to the the second level. A country kitchen with center island, breakfast area with sliders to private patio and peninsula counter design that opens to the family room with hardwood floors and a second set of sliders that step down to a covered roof sitting area and open brick patio section for outdoor dining and BBQ's. The backyard is fenced for privacy with a gate leading to common area and the community pool. Upstairs offers a spectacular master suite with a third set of sliders that opens to a private balcony, dual walk-in closets, and master bath with a Jacuzzi style tub, dual vanities, shower and toilet closet. Two more bedrooms share a hall bath. The lower level is finished with multiple rooms for work, play or study. A large unfinished section is perfect for storage. This unit backs to the community pool, so summer time fun is a skip-hop and a jump from this unit. Two-car side entry garage, first floor laundry-this unit has it all!! Pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 COLT STREET have any available units?
222 COLT STREET has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 COLT STREET have?
Some of 222 COLT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 COLT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
222 COLT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 COLT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 COLT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 222 COLT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 222 COLT STREET offers parking.
Does 222 COLT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 COLT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 COLT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 222 COLT STREET has a pool.
Does 222 COLT STREET have accessible units?
No, 222 COLT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 222 COLT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 COLT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 COLT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 COLT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
