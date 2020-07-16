222 COLT STREET

Amenities

Great end-unit townhouse with lots of sunlight is now available for rent in sought-after Brandon Farms. Located in the Twin Pine section where townhouses are set further apart to allow a little more privacy, this end-unit model looks like a singe family colonial and plays out as such upon entry! Center entrance with a formal dining room on the left and a striking two -story formal living room on the right showcasing floor to ceiling windows where the sun shines in and an open staircase leads to the the second level. A country kitchen with center island, breakfast area with sliders to private patio and peninsula counter design that opens to the family room with hardwood floors and a second set of sliders that step down to a covered roof sitting area and open brick patio section for outdoor dining and BBQ's. The backyard is fenced for privacy with a gate leading to common area and the community pool. Upstairs offers a spectacular master suite with a third set of sliders that opens to a private balcony, dual walk-in closets, and master bath with a Jacuzzi style tub, dual vanities, shower and toilet closet. Two more bedrooms share a hall bath. The lower level is finished with multiple rooms for work, play or study. A large unfinished section is perfect for storage. This unit backs to the community pool, so summer time fun is a skip-hop and a jump from this unit. Two-car side entry garage, first floor laundry-this unit has it all!! Pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis...