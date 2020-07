Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is an elegent, nicely upgraded Davenport model situated on a private lot. The home features hardwood flooring in most of the first floor, upgraded gas fireplace, fan & light fixture in Living room. Kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, and upgraded flooring. Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms with a laundry room. Main bedroom has a spacious upgraded bath and two really spacious closets. The two car attached garage is an added advantage.