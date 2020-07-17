All apartments in Mercer County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:27 AM

18 HANOVER COURT

18 Hanover Court · (609) 987-8889
Location

18 Hanover Court, Mercer County, NJ 08540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful two bedroom Alden model features hardwood floors on main level, large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and dining room with door to backyard deck. Convenient kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops. 2nd floor has a large master suite with full bath, spacious 2nd bedroom and convenient 2nd floor laundry. Full finished walkout basement and 2 car garage. Convenient location, close to major highways, shopping, transportation to NYC, and downtown Princeton. All of this plus highly rated West Windsor Plainsboro Schools make this a great opportunity! No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 HANOVER COURT have any available units?
18 HANOVER COURT has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 HANOVER COURT have?
Some of 18 HANOVER COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 HANOVER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
18 HANOVER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 HANOVER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 18 HANOVER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 18 HANOVER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 18 HANOVER COURT offers parking.
Does 18 HANOVER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 HANOVER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 HANOVER COURT have a pool?
No, 18 HANOVER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 18 HANOVER COURT have accessible units?
No, 18 HANOVER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 18 HANOVER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 HANOVER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 HANOVER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 HANOVER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
