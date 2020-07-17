18 HANOVER COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful two bedroom Alden model features hardwood floors on main level, large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and dining room with door to backyard deck. Convenient kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops. 2nd floor has a large master suite with full bath, spacious 2nd bedroom and convenient 2nd floor laundry. Full finished walkout basement and 2 car garage. Convenient location, close to major highways, shopping, transportation to NYC, and downtown Princeton. All of this plus highly rated West Windsor Plainsboro Schools make this a great opportunity! No pets, no smoking.