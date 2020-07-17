16 EXETER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pictures are from a previous tenancy - paint colors are not the same. A marvelous Princeton Greens rental opportunity. A sunny, spacious, sophisticated and sleekly designed townhome in a fabulous location. High front windows provide lots of natural light to the loft and great room with vaulted ceiling. Updated gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Centered fireplace to enjoy from the living room or dining room. Two spacious bedrooms with good closet space. Bathrooms were updated in 2017. A full walkout basement - partially finished with cabinets, two car garage and deck off the dining room. Two zone heating/air conditioning for year round comfort. Convenient upper level laundry. Convenient to shopping, services and the University. Minutes to the trains, borough of Princeton and major roads. Canoeing, biking and running in the adjacent tow path park. Award winning schools. Pets are allowed in this lovely community and permitted with owner discretion. A stunning townhome opportunity for you.