All apartments in Mercer County
Find more places like 16 EXETER COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mercer County, NJ
/
16 EXETER COURT
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

16 EXETER COURT

16 Exeter Court · (609) 987-8889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16 Exeter Court, Mercer County, NJ 08540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pictures are from a previous tenancy - paint colors are not the same. A marvelous Princeton Greens rental opportunity. A sunny, spacious, sophisticated and sleekly designed townhome in a fabulous location. High front windows provide lots of natural light to the loft and great room with vaulted ceiling. Updated gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Centered fireplace to enjoy from the living room or dining room. Two spacious bedrooms with good closet space. Bathrooms were updated in 2017. A full walkout basement - partially finished with cabinets, two car garage and deck off the dining room. Two zone heating/air conditioning for year round comfort. Convenient upper level laundry. Convenient to shopping, services and the University. Minutes to the trains, borough of Princeton and major roads. Canoeing, biking and running in the adjacent tow path park. Award winning schools. Pets are allowed in this lovely community and permitted with owner discretion. A stunning townhome opportunity for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 EXETER COURT have any available units?
16 EXETER COURT has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 EXETER COURT have?
Some of 16 EXETER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 EXETER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16 EXETER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 EXETER COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 EXETER COURT is pet friendly.
Does 16 EXETER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 16 EXETER COURT offers parking.
Does 16 EXETER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 EXETER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 EXETER COURT have a pool?
No, 16 EXETER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16 EXETER COURT have accessible units?
No, 16 EXETER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16 EXETER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 EXETER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 EXETER COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 EXETER COURT has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16 EXETER COURT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct
Mercer County, NJ 08610
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way
Princeton, NJ 08540
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln
Mercer County, NJ 08619
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln
Trenton, NJ 08550
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave
Pennington, NJ 08618
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave
Mercer County, NJ 08610
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJ
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAPrinceton Meadows, NJHamilton Square, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNewtown, PABordentown, NJLambertville, NJ
Pennington, NJYardley, PALawrenceville, NJFranklin Park, NJBristol, PACroydon, PABurlington, NJFeasterville, PAHighland Park, NJFlemington, NJSouth River, NJBradley Gardens, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity