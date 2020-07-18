1312 SIERRA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym pool table

6 year luxury condo on 1st floor end unit: 4 min walk from hamilton train station : 1250 sq. ft. vacant.. this union model 1250 sq. large living dining room, brand new carpeting, walk in closet and brand new carpeting. the second bedroom brand new carpeting. kitchen with 42" cabinetry, granite counter tops, gas stove that vents outside. energy efficient appliances. dishwasher and washer dryer only 2 years old. the selling point of this unit is that you can walk to the train to NYC in 5 minutes. plus unit on first floor. you have grounds for sculpture and all shopping in walking distance, 15 min to Princeton hospital. major highways (rt.1,295-i 95)4 minutes walk from Hamilton train station, take 295 s or n to Borden town, exit 65 b Sloan ave, right on american metro blvd to Hamilton crossing. Rent includes access to elegant/clubhouse with 24 x 7 business center, free breakfast, billiards, movie room lounge and gym 4 minutes walk from Hamilton train station,