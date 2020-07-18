All apartments in Mercer County
Mercer County, NJ
1312 SIERRA DRIVE
1312 SIERRA DRIVE

1312 Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ 08619

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool table
6 year luxury condo on 1st floor end unit: 4 min walk from hamilton train station : 1250 sq. ft. vacant.. this union model 1250 sq. large living dining room, brand new carpeting, walk in closet and brand new carpeting. the second bedroom brand new carpeting. kitchen with 42" cabinetry, granite counter tops, gas stove that vents outside. energy efficient appliances. dishwasher and washer dryer only 2 years old. the selling point of this unit is that you can walk to the train to NYC in 5 minutes. plus unit on first floor. you have grounds for sculpture and all shopping in walking distance, 15 min to Princeton hospital. major highways (rt.1,295-i 95)4 minutes walk from Hamilton train station, take 295 s or n to Borden town, exit 65 b Sloan ave, right on american metro blvd to Hamilton crossing. Rent includes access to elegant/clubhouse with 24 x 7 business center, free breakfast, billiards, movie room lounge and gym 4 minutes walk from Hamilton train station,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 SIERRA DRIVE have any available units?
1312 SIERRA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer County, NJ.
What amenities does 1312 SIERRA DRIVE have?
Some of 1312 SIERRA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 SIERRA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1312 SIERRA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 SIERRA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1312 SIERRA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 1312 SIERRA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1312 SIERRA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1312 SIERRA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 SIERRA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 SIERRA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1312 SIERRA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1312 SIERRA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1312 SIERRA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 SIERRA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 SIERRA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 SIERRA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 SIERRA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
