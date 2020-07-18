12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

A beautiful single family home available in the desirable and upscale community of The Estates at Princeton Junction. In pristine condition and freshly painted throughout in decorator colours you will find nine foot ceilings with elegant crown moulding on the first floor and chair railing in the formal dining room. The eat-in kitchen includes 42" upgraded maple cabinets, gorgeous new granite countertops and custom tiled back splash, new stainless appliances and an adjacent breakfast area with skylight, perfect for casual meals. An impressive two storey family room with abundant recessed lighting features a wall of windows bringing natural light into the room, the striking focal point is a handsome gas fireplace with marble surround bringing ambience and warmth in cooler weather. Upstairs is the spacious en suite Master bedroom with tray ceiling and walk-in closet, the full bathroom has a double vanity, separate shower and Jaccuzi tub. Three additional generously sized bedrooms and hall bathroom complete the second floor. A full basement offers plenty of storage space and room for indoor play. Enjoy the neighbourhood amenities, playground, tennis, swimming pool and fitness centre. Excellent West Windsor/Plainsboro schools, easy access to major routes and just minutes to the train station. A short drive into Princeton for restaurants and cultural events. Here's the chance to try a great place to live! Make your appointment today.