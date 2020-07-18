All apartments in Mercer County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE

12 Esterbrook Drive · (732) 450-2300
Location

12 Esterbrook Drive, Mercer County, NJ 08540

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2434 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
A beautiful single family home available in the desirable and upscale community of The Estates at Princeton Junction. In pristine condition and freshly painted throughout in decorator colours you will find nine foot ceilings with elegant crown moulding on the first floor and chair railing in the formal dining room. The eat-in kitchen includes 42" upgraded maple cabinets, gorgeous new granite countertops and custom tiled back splash, new stainless appliances and an adjacent breakfast area with skylight, perfect for casual meals. An impressive two storey family room with abundant recessed lighting features a wall of windows bringing natural light into the room, the striking focal point is a handsome gas fireplace with marble surround bringing ambience and warmth in cooler weather. Upstairs is the spacious en suite Master bedroom with tray ceiling and walk-in closet, the full bathroom has a double vanity, separate shower and Jaccuzi tub. Three additional generously sized bedrooms and hall bathroom complete the second floor. A full basement offers plenty of storage space and room for indoor play. Enjoy the neighbourhood amenities, playground, tennis, swimming pool and fitness centre. Excellent West Windsor/Plainsboro schools, easy access to major routes and just minutes to the train station. A short drive into Princeton for restaurants and cultural events. Here's the chance to try a great place to live! Make your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
