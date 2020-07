Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated fireplace

Best renovated 2 bedrooms condo in C anal Point, 3rd floor with high ceiling in the living room. Unit renovated in 2017 with new kitchen and bathroom. GE fingerprint-less appliances, new kitchencabinets, back splash, new kitchen tiles, double sinks vanities in master bath, new energy savingHVAC system, Washer and dryer in unit. Available early July.