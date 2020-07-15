All apartments in Mercer County
Find more places like 114 WALDEN CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mercer County, NJ
/
114 WALDEN CIRCLE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:10 AM

114 WALDEN CIRCLE

114 Walden Cir · (609) 987-8889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

114 Walden Cir, Mercer County, NJ 08691

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lots of space in this beautifully renovated first floor condo in desirable Hampton Chase, backing to the woods with views and privacy, patio off the sliders and storage. Updated kitchen with granite counters and a breakfast bar. Open concept living room and dining room with two large bedrooms and 1 large bathroom with entrance from Master bedroom and hallway.. Master bedroom has a generously sized walk in closet. Laminated flooring throughout, new windows, brand new water heater, newer HVAC and newer refrigerator. This condo will not disappoint. Make your appointment to see it today, tomorrow might be too late! Close to all major highways, NJ Transit, parks and shopping malls. Robbinsville School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 WALDEN CIRCLE have any available units?
114 WALDEN CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 WALDEN CIRCLE have?
Some of 114 WALDEN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 WALDEN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
114 WALDEN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 WALDEN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 114 WALDEN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 114 WALDEN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 114 WALDEN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 114 WALDEN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 WALDEN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 WALDEN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 114 WALDEN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 114 WALDEN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 114 WALDEN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 114 WALDEN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 WALDEN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 WALDEN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114 WALDEN CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 114 WALDEN CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct
Mercer County, NJ 08610
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way
Princeton, NJ 08540
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln
Mercer County, NJ 08619
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd
Princeton, NJ 08690
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive
Trenton, NJ 08619
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJ
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAPrinceton Meadows, NJHamilton Square, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNewtown, PABordentown, NJLambertville, NJ
Pennington, NJYardley, PALawrenceville, NJFranklin Park, NJBristol, PACroydon, PABurlington, NJFeasterville, PAHighland Park, NJFlemington, NJSouth River, NJBradley Gardens, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity