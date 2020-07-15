114 WALDEN CIRCLE

Amenities

Lots of space in this beautifully renovated first floor condo in desirable Hampton Chase, backing to the woods with views and privacy, patio off the sliders and storage. Updated kitchen with granite counters and a breakfast bar. Open concept living room and dining room with two large bedrooms and 1 large bathroom with entrance from Master bedroom and hallway.. Master bedroom has a generously sized walk in closet. Laminated flooring throughout, new windows, brand new water heater, newer HVAC and newer refrigerator. This condo will not disappoint. Make your appointment to see it today, tomorrow might be too late! Close to all major highways, NJ Transit, parks and shopping malls. Robbinsville School District.