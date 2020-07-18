All apartments in Mercer County
10 GEDNEY ROAD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

10 GEDNEY ROAD

10 Gedney Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10 Gedney Road, Mercer County, NJ 08648

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come and see this lovely, updated 4 bedroom Cape home on a tree-lined street. This charming home features a beautiful, updated, eat-in kitchen, with adjacent dining room and living room and hardwood throughout the house. Rounding out the first floor are two spacious bedroom and full bath. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and another half bath. Going outside from the kitchen leads to level fenced-in back yard. Close to shopping, schools, highways and the northeast corridor train station in Hamilton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 GEDNEY ROAD have any available units?
10 GEDNEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer County, NJ.
Is 10 GEDNEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10 GEDNEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 GEDNEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10 GEDNEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 10 GEDNEY ROAD offer parking?
No, 10 GEDNEY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 10 GEDNEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 GEDNEY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 GEDNEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 10 GEDNEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10 GEDNEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10 GEDNEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10 GEDNEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 GEDNEY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 GEDNEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 GEDNEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
