10 GEDNEY ROAD

Come and see this lovely, updated 4 bedroom Cape home on a tree-lined street. This charming home features a beautiful, updated, eat-in kitchen, with adjacent dining room and living room and hardwood throughout the house. Rounding out the first floor are two spacious bedroom and full bath. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and another half bath. Going outside from the kitchen leads to level fenced-in back yard. Close to shopping, schools, highways and the northeast corridor train station in Hamilton.