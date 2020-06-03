All apartments in Martinsville
Find more places like 996 MAGNOLIA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martinsville, NJ
/
996 MAGNOLIA DR
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:14 AM

996 MAGNOLIA DR

996 Magnolia Drive · (908) 229-5014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Martinsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

996 Magnolia Drive, Martinsville, NJ 08807
Martinsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
playground
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Luxury Home! Hi-end upgrades. 5 beds, 4.1 baths, 4-Car Garage. Finished Bsmnt w Kitchenette. 2-Stry Fam Rm w Fireplace. Luxury Kitchen, Pantry, Jenn-Air Applncs. Energy Efficnt. Good Schools. Mountain Setting in Lake Community (optional lake assoc. privileges- beach,swimming,playground) Spectacular finishes- sparkle quartz, cracked glass tile backsplsh, imported Italian porcelain tile. Master Suite: WIC w premium closet system, Spa-like Master Bath retreat- gleaming glass tile, sleek free-standing tub w elegant waterfall faucet; grand luxury Shower - rain showerhead, custom niche & bench. Mudroom. 2nd flr Laundry. Finished Basement- Kitchenette, Bath & Rec Rm. Energy Efficient. Convenient to Shopping, Highways, Parks. Furnished Option. LOVE THIS LIFESTYLE- peaceful, yet has modern suburb conveniences.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 996 MAGNOLIA DR have any available units?
996 MAGNOLIA DR has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 996 MAGNOLIA DR have?
Some of 996 MAGNOLIA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 996 MAGNOLIA DR currently offering any rent specials?
996 MAGNOLIA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 996 MAGNOLIA DR pet-friendly?
No, 996 MAGNOLIA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martinsville.
Does 996 MAGNOLIA DR offer parking?
Yes, 996 MAGNOLIA DR does offer parking.
Does 996 MAGNOLIA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 996 MAGNOLIA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 996 MAGNOLIA DR have a pool?
No, 996 MAGNOLIA DR does not have a pool.
Does 996 MAGNOLIA DR have accessible units?
No, 996 MAGNOLIA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 996 MAGNOLIA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 996 MAGNOLIA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 996 MAGNOLIA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 996 MAGNOLIA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 996 MAGNOLIA DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Martinsville 2 BedroomsMartinsville Apartments with Garage
Martinsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMartinsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Martinsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJ
Clifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJ
Princeton, NJOld Bridge, NJRahway, NJButler, NJIselin, NJRockaway, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity