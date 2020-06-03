996 MAGNOLIA DR

Amenities
Gorgeous Luxury Home! Hi-end upgrades. 5 beds, 4.1 baths, 4-Car Garage. Finished Bsmnt w Kitchenette. 2-Stry Fam Rm w Fireplace. Luxury Kitchen, Pantry, Jenn-Air Applncs. Energy Efficnt. Good Schools. Mountain Setting in Lake Community (optional lake assoc. privileges- beach,swimming,playground) Spectacular finishes- sparkle quartz, cracked glass tile backsplsh, imported Italian porcelain tile. Master Suite: WIC w premium closet system, Spa-like Master Bath retreat- gleaming glass tile, sleek free-standing tub w elegant waterfall faucet; grand luxury Shower - rain showerhead, custom niche & bench. Mudroom. 2nd flr Laundry. Finished Basement- Kitchenette, Bath & Rec Rm. Energy Efficient. Convenient to Shopping, Highways, Parks. Furnished Option. LOVE THIS LIFESTYLE- peaceful, yet has modern suburb conveniences.