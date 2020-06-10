All apartments in Marlton
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:00 AM

1615 Woodhollow Dr

1615 Woodhollow Drive · (856) 222-1220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1615 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ 08053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!

This fabulous two bedroom, two bathroom totally renovated condo in Marlton, New Jersey is a must-see. This condo offers hardwood floors, a new kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, new appliances, ceramic tile floors, a large master bedroom with new carpet and master bathroom, nice sized second bedroom also with new carpet, updated hall bath, laundry room with new washer/dryer, and outside patio with storage.

Ready to make this your new home? Click this link to schedule a showing: http://tour.promanaged.us/schedule/?p=189

- Rent: Only $1,500/Month!
- 600 credit score required. Lower score may be accepted along with a co-signer.

You can also reach us at Promanagedinc@gmail.com or call/text us at 856-222-1220

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

