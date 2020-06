Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Many improvements made by Landlord. Building recently painted and well maintained. Convenient location in the heart of Margate. Heat and Hot Water are Included in rent. Coin operated washer and dryer on premises. Close to shopping , transportation and restaurants. Best Deal in Town! Yearly Rental Units: Unit numbers Three (3) and Seven (7) are available.