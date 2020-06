Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher sauna microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities sauna

WINTER RENTAL 12/01/19-05/15/20. Nice corner beach block home located walking distance to Margate's restaurants, shopping and entertainment. 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath on second floor. First floor features master bedroom plus additional bedroom currently used as a sitting room and two full bath. Large corner lot featuring comfortable patio with ocean view from kitchen window. NO PETS AND NON SMOKER ONLY. Each adult must fill out lease application and provide background and credit check.