7907 Atlantic Ave
7907 Atlantic Ave

7907 Atlantic Avenue · (609) 487-7234
Location

7907 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
ADORABLE 1ST FLOOR DUPLEX READY TO HOST YOU THIS SUMMER!!! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST THRU LABOR DAY!! This pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental comes equipped with a washer/dryer, beach essentials, and a cute back yard with a BBQ grill and shower! Cook for your family in the updated and fully-stocked kitchen or entertain guests in the cozy outdoor seating area! This is the perfect location to enjoy all that Margate has to offer. Fishing pier and Margate's best surf beach with the convenience of a lifeguard just one block away! Surf or swim, bike or walk, stay and play...this one offers it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7907 Atlantic Ave have any available units?
7907 Atlantic Ave has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7907 Atlantic Ave have?
Some of 7907 Atlantic Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7907 Atlantic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7907 Atlantic Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7907 Atlantic Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7907 Atlantic Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 7907 Atlantic Ave offer parking?
No, 7907 Atlantic Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7907 Atlantic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7907 Atlantic Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7907 Atlantic Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7907 Atlantic Ave has a pool.
Does 7907 Atlantic Ave have accessible units?
No, 7907 Atlantic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7907 Atlantic Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7907 Atlantic Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7907 Atlantic Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7907 Atlantic Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
