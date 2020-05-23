7907 Atlantic Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

ADORABLE 1ST FLOOR DUPLEX READY TO HOST YOU THIS SUMMER!!! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST THRU LABOR DAY!! This pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental comes equipped with a washer/dryer, beach essentials, and a cute back yard with a BBQ grill and shower! Cook for your family in the updated and fully-stocked kitchen or entertain guests in the cozy outdoor seating area! This is the perfect location to enjoy all that Margate has to offer. Fishing pier and Margate's best surf beach with the convenience of a lifeguard just one block away! Surf or swim, bike or walk, stay and play...this one offers it all!