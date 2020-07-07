All apartments in Margate City
35 East Dr

35 East Drive · (609) 487-7234
Location

35 East Drive, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1802 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and kitchen that will make your summer entertaining a breeze, and a WONDERFUL SECOND FLOOR BALCONY! 1st floor bonus room can serve as 4th bedroom with full bath. 3 bedrooms upstairs including the MASTER SUITE WITH A GORGEOUS PRIVATE BATH and tons of closet space! Beautiful custom tile throughout the second floor full bath. A Laundry/mud room with access to the backyard with room for your BBQ! A two-car driveway (rare to Marven Gardens) with Tesla car charger and meticulous landscaped front. AMAZING LOCATION JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH & STEPS TO SOME OF MARGATE'S BEST DINING & SHOPPING! Also close to the beginning of the boardwalk! No need to ever move your car...CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

