35 East Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and kitchen that will make your summer entertaining a breeze, and a WONDERFUL SECOND FLOOR BALCONY! 1st floor bonus room can serve as 4th bedroom with full bath. 3 bedrooms upstairs including the MASTER SUITE WITH A GORGEOUS PRIVATE BATH and tons of closet space! Beautiful custom tile throughout the second floor full bath. A Laundry/mud room with access to the backyard with room for your BBQ! A two-car driveway (rare to Marven Gardens) with Tesla car charger and meticulous landscaped front. AMAZING LOCATION JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH & STEPS TO SOME OF MARGATE'S BEST DINING & SHOPPING! Also close to the beginning of the boardwalk! No need to ever move your car...CALL TODAY!