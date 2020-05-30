All apartments in Mantoloking
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:36 PM

1328 Ocean Avenue

1328 Ocean Avenue · (732) 616-3729
Location

1328 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ 08738
Mantoloking

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$16,900

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
guest suite
new construction
Exquisite, High End, Seasonal Rental! AVAILABLE 9/12 on. ALL OTHER WEEKS RENTED. New construction, custom built home w/ 6 BRs, 5.5 BAs, IG pool & steps to the beach. This home is simply stunning w/attention to detail at every turn.1st flr hosts an open flr plan, 2 separate living areas, a billiard rm, dining rm w/ butlers pantry, 1.5 BAs, 2 sets of sliders that lead to expansive decking, covered porch w/ TV & an over sized yard w/ heated salt water pool. 2nd flr features a master suite w/ water views, guest suite, 2 additional guest quarters w/ Jack n Jill bath & your 5th BR. There is also a 3rd flr sleeping area. 9/12-1/2/2021 @ $12,950 per wk. $6,950 w/ 3 night min. NO PETS. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
1328 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $16,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1328 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 1328 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1328 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mantoloking.
Does 1328 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1328 Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1328 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1328 Ocean Avenue has a pool.
Does 1328 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1328 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
