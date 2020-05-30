1328 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool pool table guest suite new construction

Exquisite, High End, Seasonal Rental! AVAILABLE 9/12 on. ALL OTHER WEEKS RENTED. New construction, custom built home w/ 6 BRs, 5.5 BAs, IG pool & steps to the beach. This home is simply stunning w/attention to detail at every turn.1st flr hosts an open flr plan, 2 separate living areas, a billiard rm, dining rm w/ butlers pantry, 1.5 BAs, 2 sets of sliders that lead to expansive decking, covered porch w/ TV & an over sized yard w/ heated salt water pool. 2nd flr features a master suite w/ water views, guest suite, 2 additional guest quarters w/ Jack n Jill bath & your 5th BR. There is also a 3rd flr sleeping area. 9/12-1/2/2021 @ $12,950 per wk. $6,950 w/ 3 night min. NO PETS. NO EXCEPTIONS.