127 Curtis Point Drive

Weekly Summer Rental. Amazing sunsets and panoramic views of Barnegat Bay at one of the finest bay front properties in Mantoloking. Secluded expansive home with the glory and charm of yesteryear but all of the expected amenities of today. Gracious open floor plan with 2 first floor master suites with en suite baths, 3 additional bedrooms on the second floor. 4 season room opens to the expansive outdoor lounging area. Heated, salt water pool, cabana, changing room, sauna, outdoor shower and two 50+ foot docks make this resort complete. 245 feet of bay frontage provides sweeping views and sunsets from your totally private and secluded compound. Access to Curtis Point Beach included. June 27-July 4 $18,000.