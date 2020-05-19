All apartments in Mantoloking
127 Curtis Point Drive

127 Curtis Point Drive · (908) 410-0303
Location

127 Curtis Point Drive, Mantoloking, NJ 08738

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

Weekly Summer Rental. Amazing sunsets and panoramic views of Barnegat Bay at one of the finest bay front properties in Mantoloking. Secluded expansive home with the glory and charm of yesteryear but all of the expected amenities of today. Gracious open floor plan with 2 first floor master suites with en suite baths, 3 additional bedrooms on the second floor. 4 season room opens to the expansive outdoor lounging area. Heated, salt water pool, cabana, changing room, sauna, outdoor shower and two 50+ foot docks make this resort complete. 245 feet of bay frontage provides sweeping views and sunsets from your totally private and secluded compound. Access to Curtis Point Beach included. June 27-July 4 $18,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Curtis Point Drive have any available units?
127 Curtis Point Drive has a unit available for $16,000 per month.
What amenities does 127 Curtis Point Drive have?
Some of 127 Curtis Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Curtis Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
127 Curtis Point Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Curtis Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 127 Curtis Point Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 127 Curtis Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 127 Curtis Point Drive does offer parking.
Does 127 Curtis Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Curtis Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Curtis Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 127 Curtis Point Drive has a pool.
Does 127 Curtis Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 127 Curtis Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Curtis Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Curtis Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Curtis Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Curtis Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
